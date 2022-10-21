Clearwater police make teen's wish come true one year after heart transplant

Cameron Pirkey always loved police and listening to the police scanners, which is why Make-A-Wish Southern Florida reached out to set up the memorable encounter.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department isn't just working to keep the community safe; Its officers are also making wishes come true.

The department shared the story of Cameron Pirkey of Bentonville, Arkansas this week, explaining that he "has had his share of health challenges in his 19 years."

Pirkey had a genetic disease that ultimately required a heart transplant in July 2021, according to a Facebook post from the agency. It weakens his muscles and causes cardiomyopathy.

"His original heart grew to the size of a volleyball instead of a fist and had to be replaced," the post reads.

Pirkey had always loved police and listening to the police scanners, the department said, which is why Make-A-Wish Southern Florida reached out to set up the memorable experience.

"He got to meet several of our officers, ride along on beach patrol and take a ride on the police boat," the department said, adding that the young man is welcome back anytime.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, more than 2,000 people undergo heart transplants each year in the United States. Nearly 3,000 people are on wait lists, and up to 20 percent of those die while waiting.

In 2021, the U.S. performed a record 3,817 heart transplants, according to data from UNOS, which manages the nation's organ transplant system under contract with the federal government, according to its website.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that creates "life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," its mission statement reads. The Southern Florida chapter has offices in four Florida cities and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In the Tampa Bay area, its offices are in Tampa and Sarasota.