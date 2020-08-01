CLEARWATER, Fla — Have you seen Lonnie Lynn Jr.

Police say his family has not seen or heard from him since Jan. 3, and they’re concerned about him.

He’s 62 years old, five feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and goes by the nickname “Tap.”

According to a news release he was last seen at Cardova Lane and Stevenson Avenue in Clearwater, and he may be riding a blue bicycle with a plastic Walmart bag on the seat.

Officers say he could also be walking or on a bus.

If you know where he might be, call the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.

RELATED: Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old with Alzheimer's

RELATED: She was last seen walking toward a community park. Now a teen is missing

RELATED: Deputies searching for missing man with 'mental issues'

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter