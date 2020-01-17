CLEARWATER, Fla — He doesn’t have a car, but Bruce Moffatt could be anywhere by now.
Clearwater Police say the 67-year-old disappeared on Jan. 8, some time after a family member saw him.
He’s 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has white hair with a white goatee.
Moffat lives near S. Evergreen Avenue and Nursery Road.
If you have any idea where he might be, call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.
