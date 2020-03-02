CLEARWATER, Fla. — There was a baby boom last year in the Clearwater Police Department.
The department said 13 officers welcomed new babies in 2019.
Recently, nine of the 13 officers gathered with their new bundles of joy to take pictures. The babies were wearing "Daddy Is My Hero" onesies.
Congratulations to all the new parents at the Clearwater Police Department!
What other people are reading right now:
- Super Bowl LV officially headed to Tampa in 2021
- FHP: Clearwater family killed in crash after driver runs a red light, takes off
- Teen activist Greta Thunberg nominated again for Nobel Peace Prize
- 5 things you might not know about the Iowa caucuses
- Only in Florida: Video shows gator eating invasive python
- President Trump corrects tweet congratulating Super Bowl champion Chiefs
- Ballet shoes & barn boots: Twin boys a study in contrast
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter