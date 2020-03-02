CLEARWATER, Fla. — There was a baby boom last year in the Clearwater Police Department.

The department said 13 officers welcomed new babies in 2019.

Recently, nine of the 13 officers gathered with their new bundles of joy to take pictures. The babies were wearing "Daddy Is My Hero" onesies.

Congratulations to all the new parents at the Clearwater Police Department!

