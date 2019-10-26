CLEARWATER, Fla. — High winds caused a power pole to snap Friday evening in Clearwater, as storms rolled through the Tampa Bay area.

It happened at Mandalay Avenue and Rockaway Street.

Clearwater police are telling people to watch out for a lane closure in that area. People living in Clearwater weren't affected by power outages for very long.

In the rest of Pinellas County, as far as power outages are concerned, there were not too many -- overall. As of 9:40 p.m., Duke Energy was reporting 82 customers without power in the Madeira Beach area. The estimated time of restoration was 10:30 p.m.

