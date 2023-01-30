Clearwater Raising Cane's location to open Jan. 31

Twenty lucky customers will have a chance to win free Cane's for a year.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Calling all fans of chicken tenders, Raising Cane's in Clearwater will officially open its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Raising Cane's located at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard is the first of its franchise in the Tampa Bay area and they've already hired more than 130 crew members to serve up those delicious chicken tenders and Cane's sauce.

Festivities for the grand opening will begin at 8 a.m. and 20 lucky customers will have the chance to win free Cane's for a year, according to a news release. Entries for the contest will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 20 winners will be drawn soon after.

“We are so excited to officially open our doors to our first Tampa Bay Area Restaurant,” Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants Kim Boldus said in a statement. “There is so much enthusiasm and excitement for Cane’s in Clearwater already, and we are so excited to open this site, as well as many others around the Tampa Bay area soon!”

Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will join the fast food eatery to host a ribbon cutting, in addition to members of the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce, Amplify Clearwater.

If you didn't know, Raising Cane's gets its name from Co-CEO Todd Graves' pet Labrador Retriever, Raising Cane, who frequented the construction site of the first-ever location. Upon the ribbon cutting, the restaurant will also present a $1,000 check to the SPCA of Tampa Bay.

For those who are interested in stopping by Cane's, a DJ will be onsite from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there will be a photo booth from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clearwater's Raising Canes will serve customers from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. This is Florida's third location after Homestead and South Beach.