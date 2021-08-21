Clearwater mayors remember Bill Horne, longtime city manager

Horne died of a suspected heart attack last weekend.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Saturday, the life of Bill Horne was celebrated at Calvary Church in Clearwater.

Horne worked for the city of Clearwater for 23 years, the majority of that time spent as city manager. Prior to taking a position with local government, Horne was a U.S. Air Force colonel.

When he died, he was less than three weeks away from retiring.

"He was only 20 days from retirement," said Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. "I asked him how he was with that the Thursday before he passed. He said he was at peace, he was looking forward to the next adventure. He was going to be volunteering."

Hibbard and Horne would spend every weekend golfing together, their relationship extending past colleagues in a city building.

"He mentored a lot of people in the city," said Hibbard. "A lot of leaders came out of being under Bill."

Hibbard considers himself one of Bill's many mentees. Hibbard shared that Horne was constantly challenging him to find new ways to give back to his community. During the Saturday service, Hibbard said that is how he and everyone else can make sure Horne's legacy lives on: by giving back.

Former Clearwater Mayor George Cretekos also spoke to the kind of man Horne was.

"He served God," said Cretekos. "He served his country. He served his city with his whole being... He was a gentleman and he lived a life we should all try to emulate."