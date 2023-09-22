Small businesses benefit from local networking group

"It's not what you know, it's not who you know, it's who knows you."

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Turning a small business into a successful business isn't easy, but it helps to have a network of people supporting you!

That's why a local networking group, RGA Network, is sharing stories of success in a new Amazon best-selling book called "How to Maximize Your Network."

RGA Network is nearly 400 members strong, including a Clearwater woman who now owns a successful small business. Megan Sampson loves coming to work here at her Clearwater salon, Mingo Cuts. She spent years working for other salons cutting and styling hair, only recently opening her own, with a little encouragement from a network of friends.

"I never understood what networking was or what it did for people's businesses, and without RGA, I would not be here. I would not be where I am today without them," Sampson said.

RGA Network was founded by Mark O'Donnell. "I was a client at her other salon that she was employed by and we were like 'look girl, you need to go out on your own. You're talented, you're smart, you're enthusiastic,'" O'Donnell said.

Sampson says networking changed the game. She got to meet entrepreneurs like herself who are always sharing advice and encouragement. But best of all, they provide recommendations.

"It's helped me immensely. It's helped me kind of break out of the box and meet new people that I never thought I would ever meet," Sampson said.

And part of networking is giving back what you get. "When clients sit in my chair and say 'you know, I'm thinking about buying a house.' I say... 'Oh, I have the perfect realtor for you. I know and trust them I see them every week. Here's his card.'"

O'Donnell sums it up like this. "It's not what you know, It's not who you know. It's who knows you."