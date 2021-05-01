Clearwater Sea Tow captain honored for rescuing swimmer

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The captain of a local Sea Tow vessel was recently recognized for rescuing a stranded swimmer near the Clearwater Pass jetty last year.
Captain Colby Biondo received the Efforts Above and Beyond Award during the company's annual meeting in December, according to Sea Tow Services International.
Biondo was on patrol around Clearwater Pass when he was notified of a swimmer in need of rescue.
The captain, navigating through choppy, rough waters, discovered a man gripping on to the slippery rocks of the Clearwater Pass jetty – struggling for air.
Members of Clearwater's police department attempted to rescue the swimmer but eventually asked Biondo for assistance. After a few attempts, captain Biondo was able to maneuver through the raging waters and pull the swimmer onboard.
The swimmer was brought back to shore safely and received medical care.
