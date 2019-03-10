CLEARWATER, Fla. — Have you seen this guy?

He looks like he's just smiling from a car in one of the Tampa Bay area's beach communities. But, authorities believe there's more to the photo than meets the eye.

The Clearwater Police Department posted the photo Thursday and said he's wanted in connection with "a recent sexual exposure case."

Investigators say something suspicious happened while the man was driving a green Toyota Prius on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Bayshore Boulevard. He reportedly drove east across the Courtney Campbell Causeway toward Tampa after the unspecified "sexual exposure" incident.

"A woman in the car next to him noticed the illicit activity and was able to get this photograph," the Clearwater Police Department explained on Facebook.

Officers describe the man as white and in his mid-50s with a medium build and brown hair. If you think you recognize him, detectives are asking you to call them at 727-562-4242.

