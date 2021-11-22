x
Clearwater police investigating stabbing that sent man to the hospital

Police are interviewing the woman involved in the investigation.
CLEARWATER, Fla — The Clearwater Police Department is working to figure out what led to a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. 

Around 10:17 a.m. Monday, police were called to Palmetto Street in Clearwater where they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert, according to authorities. 

At this time, detectives are interviewing a woman involved in the case. They believe the stabbing is domestic-related and there is no threat to the surrounding community. 

Police have not released any information on the man's condition in the hospital.

