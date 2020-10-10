Clearwater intersection shuts down after person hit by car

The intersection of Belleair Road and Missouri Avenue will be shut down for "several hours."

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Clearwater have an intersection shut down after a person was hit by a vehicle on Friday night.

Belleair Road at Missouri Avenue will be shut down "for several hours" while an investigation as to what happened gets underway, according to Clearwater Police and Fire.

The person who was hit was seriously hurt, authorities say.

This is a developing story.

What other people are reading right now: