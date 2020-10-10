Clearwater intersection shuts down after person hit by car

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police in Clearwater have an intersection shut down after a person was hit by a vehicle on Friday night.
Belleair Road at Missouri Avenue will be shut down "for several hours" while an investigation as to what happened gets underway, according to Clearwater Police and Fire.
The person who was hit was seriously hurt, authorities say.
This is a developing story.
