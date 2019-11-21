CLEARWATER, Fla. — Love them or hate them, the popular e-scooters could be coming to Clearwater.

The city is reversing course from its decision in January of 2019 to ban the scooters for 180 days. The city council will vote at its board meeting Thursday on regulations for its one-year pilot program.

Tampa was the first city in the area to allow scooters. Many people have complained about the scooters in Tampa, saying they're unsightly, dangerous and strewn all about the city. St. Petersburg recently voted on their e-scooter pilot program, factoring in some complaints about the scooters in Tampa.

Clearwater is doing the same, making some changes to its proposal to differ from Tampa. Some of the key differences include the number of scooters and operating hours. Tampa has more than 2,000 e-scooters on its streets from all four vendors: Jump, Lime, Spin and Bird. St. Pete has about 750 to 1,000 scooters. Clearwater is proposing a limit of 200 e-scooters from only two vendors.

Tampa doesn't have a scooter curfew. St. Pete stops riders at 10 p.m. Clearwater wants people to ride only between 6 a.m. and midnight.

The city doesn't want scooters on Chestnut Street, Court Street, Drew Street between Myrtle and Missouri and the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

Clearwater, St. Pete and Tampa all have the same regulations when it comes to the 15 mile an hour speed limit and age requirement of at least 16 years old.

