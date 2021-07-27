Clearwater woman celebrates 100th birthday

She attributes her long life to eating good food and not sweating the small stuff.

CLEARWATER, Fla — A local woman celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday.

Lillian Popowicz celebrated her 100th year with a birthday cake and live music surrounded by friends, family and her fellow residents at Aravilla Clearwater Memory Care.

The Chicago native was born July 27, 1921. She is the youngest of five siblings, all of whom except for her brother, have lived into their 90s. One of her sisters missed her 100th birthday by one month.

Popowicz married and had two sons before moving to Florida in 1981. She worked for Motorola on the assembly line and retired from there.

The 100-year-old attributes her long life to eating good food and not sweating the small stuff.