CLEARWATER, Fla. — A woman suffered serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV in Clearwater.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The woman was crossing the area of Court Street when she was hit. Police said she was not using the crosswalk.

The driver remained at the crash scene according to police.

Eastbound lanes of Court Street are closed east of Missouri Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



What other people are reading right now: