Clearwater woman reflects on losing sister on 9/11

Elyse Van Breeman said her sister Myra Joy Aronson was on the first plane that hit the World Trade Center on 9/11.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Elyse Van Breeman said when she was growing up, she always wanted a baby sister.

In 1950, that wish came true when her sister Myra Joy Aronson was born. Elyse said growing up, she would take care of her sister. The two were eight years apart.

"I loved her," Elyse stated. "I mean I was eight years old when she was born."

Elyse said when it was time for college, the two lost touch. Elyse moved to New York City where she worked in public relations. Elyse said Myra lived in Boston and the two rarely talked.

"When I grew up and moved away, I didn’t see her very much. I didn’t know much about her," Elyse explained.

It wasn’t until September 11, 2001 when Elyse got a phone call she will never forget.

"I got a call from my sister’s boyfriend and he said we’re all sitting around the TV and we think Myra is on the plane. I said ‘oh no, no, not a chance,'" Elyse said.

Her family called her back to let her know, Myra was on the first plane that crashed into the World Trade Center.

"Of course, you’re in a state of shock. Oh my gosh…,” Elyse reacted.

Elyse immediately thought of her mom and how she would handle the news.

After that somber day in U.S. history, Myra’s body was never found. Her family decided to do a memorial to remember her.

"When she passed away, I couldn’t figure out what I could do for her," Elyse recalled.

Elyse hadn’t talked to Myra in years and didn’t know much about her since moving away. That’s when Elyse, who is now an author, put together a memorial book.

"I got this incredible idea, creating a memorial booklet," Elyse said.

Elyse was in touch with Myra’s closest friends and heard all about the woman she had become. This was a way for Elyse to truly know her sister, even though they weren’t close.

"People wrote beautiful things about her," Elyse said.

Elyse published 125 copies of the memorial book and only has one leftover today. The book was her way to connect with her sister.

At the memorial, Elyse handed the book out to family and friends.