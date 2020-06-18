Four Cleveland police officers fired for drinking alcohol while on duty

The incident happened at the 49th Street Tavern in September of 2019.

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has announced on Thursday that four Cleveland Police officers have been fired after an internal investigation revealed that they were drinking alcohol while on duty and in uniform at a 'liquor establishment' last year.

According to the city, Matthew Dates, John Jarrell, Kevin Kiesner and Anthony Miranda were most recently assigned to basic patrol in the Fourth District. When information about the incident was discovered, all four officers were placed on restricted duty.

An internal investigation was conducted by the Cleveland Division of Police, Internal Affairs Unit. In the officers' termination letters, it is revealed that the incident happened on September 27, 2019 at the 49th Street Tavern.

"Evidence and testimony presented during the hearing illustrated the fact that you diminished the esteem of the Division, as well as violated the public's trust, when you were seen drinking on duty in full uniform and accepting gratuitous drinks in full view of the public to whom you have an obligation to protect and serve," Cleveland Public Safety Director Michael McGrath wrote in each of the officers' termination letters.

All four were also cited for falsifying their daily duty reports 'in an attempt to conceal your misconduct and location of drinking on duty.' Dates, Jarrell, and Kiesner all apparently left the 49th Street Tavern at some point during the night to answer a call, then returned to the bar to have more drinks while on duty.

"You have also compromised your ability to testify in court," McGrath added to each of the officers in the letters of termination.

Click here to view their termination letters.

Findings of the investigation were forward to the Chief of Police for review and then submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Safety for final discipline.