Coast Guard: 2 boats crashed into each other near Gandy Bridge

Rescuers say when they got to the crash, one man was in the water and the other was clinging to a sinking boat.
TAMPA, Fla. — Two boats overturned Monday morning following an accident near the Gandy Bridge, Tampa Fire Rescue confirms.

The Coast Guard says the two boats crashed into each other around 6:15 a.m. Rescuers say when they got to the crash, one man was in the water and the other was clinging to a sinking boat. 

Both boaters are safe following the rescue, according to the Coast Guard. Crews say they are waiting for help to get the boats out of the water. 

So far, the cause of the crash is not known. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

