Coast Guard assists boaters taking on water near Casey Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue two people from a boat that was taking on water Thursday evening.

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a report at around 4:45 p.m. about the 20-foot vessel when the agency responded. The boaters were about 14 miles west of Casey Key, Florida, the Coast Guard said.

The crew helped remove water from the boat until commercial salvage arrived and was able to transport the two boaters back to shore.