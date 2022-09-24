x
Coast Guard assists boaters taking on water near Casey Key

The crew helped remove water from the boat until a rescue boat arrived.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard assists boat taking on water on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue two people from a boat that was taking on water Thursday evening.

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a report at around 4:45 p.m. about the 20-foot vessel when the agency responded. The boaters were about 14 miles west of Casey Key, Florida, the Coast Guard said.

The crew helped remove water from the boat until commercial salvage arrived and was able to transport the two boaters back to shore.

There were no injuries reported during the rescue.

