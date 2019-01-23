CLEARWATER, Fla. — The fallout from the government shutdown continues in Day 33. Federal workers are everywhere, from parks to planes to prisons, and the need is growing for some families in Tampa Bay.

This shutdown is showing up in places you might not expect, like a jewelry store.

When members of the U.S. Coast Guard are trading in family valuables for cash, we've reached a new low.

Julie Weintraub, the President of Gold & Diamond Source posted on facebook about Coast Guard members coming to their store looking to exchange valuables for cash.

"One gentleman was selling his coins that was left behind by a family member, I think his grandfather that left him the coins, he was having to sell them," Weintraub said.

An employee at Gold & Diamond Source was shocked when he met a young man in the Coast Guard looking to trade in coins for cash to pay his rent.

The employee told Weintraub who immediately tried to help the customer by offering gas, grocery, and visa gift cards to help him get by until he gets paid.

"It's just very hard to see," Weintraub said. "These are people that worked hard, did the right thing, join the Coast Guard to be able to have a career and pay their own way. They're not used to having to have to ask for help or charity."

Members of the Coast Guard are not being paid during the government shutdown.

