Coast Guard recovers body of boater, crews search for additional missing person

Crews have searched for nearly 60 hours, covering more than 948 square nautical miles.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard recovered the body of David Savioe, 33, while continuing to search for the remaining missing person from the sunken vessel "Dog House" near Cedar Key, a news release from the Coast Guard reports.

Crews have searched for nearly 60 hours, covering more than 948 square nautical miles, the release reports.

Michael Sedor, 39, is still missing.

A good Samaritan reported debris in the water to Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 11 a.m. Wednesday, the release explains. Crews were deployed to search the area with help from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Levi County Sheriff's Office.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and loved ones of David," Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in a statement.

Many different crews came together in the search so far, including:

Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot boat crew

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews

FWC marine crews

Levi Sheriff’s County Office crews