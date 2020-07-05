Coast Guard pulls 3 people from the water off Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast guard is celebrating a successful rescue at sea.
Crew members from Station Sand Key located three people in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning near Clearwater beach.
According to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, the people were in a small boat that capsized.
There are no reports of any injuries.
