x
Coast Guard pulls 3 people from the water off Clearwater Beach

Their small boat capsized Thursday morning.
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast guard is celebrating a successful rescue at sea. 

Crew members from Station Sand Key located three people in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday morning near Clearwater beach.

According to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, the people were in a small boat that capsized.

There are no reports of any injuries.

