Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sinking boat near Withlacoochee River

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Editor's note: The photo above is a stock image.

Three people made it safely back to shore after the Coast Guard rescued them from a sinking boat early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watch stand received an alert from 911 dispatch around 11:50 p.m. Friday about a 17-foot sinking vessel about six miles from Withlacoochee River. The boaters were reported to be on the water and wearing life vests.

A Coast Guard crew aboard a utility boat was able to rescue the boaters and take them to the North Florida Avenue Boat Ramp where emergency services personnel awaited to examine the survivors. There were no injuries reported.