Coast Guard rescues kayaker who abandoned boat after experiencing 'disorientation'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard members rescued a man from a kayak Sunday after he was reported to have abandoned his Catamaran.

According to a press release, 65-year-old Daniel Roe started feeling disoriented and confused after "being exposed to propane gas due to a gas leak on his vessel." That's when officials say Roe abandoned his 40-foot Catamaran in a kayak while four miles east of Pinellas Point.

Roe was lauded for assisting his rescuers by sending out a distress signal. Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Means says the act was "critical" to assisting the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and crew that was launched locate Roe in his time of need.

“Utilizing a personal locator beacon was critical to find this boater in distress,” Means said. “I cannot overstate the importance of education and awareness of safe boating practices and the amount of planning that needs to occur before people venture out on the water, which can be unforgiving.”