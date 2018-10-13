TAMPA, Fla.—Two boaters were rescued after their boat crashed in Tampa Bay early Saturday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a man and a woman were on a 28-foot boat when they collided with a range marker on a piling near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge around 4:00 a.m.

The two boaters had critical injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to U.S Coast Guard officials.

