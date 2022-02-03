Man rescued by US Coast Guard from commercial fishing boat

The boat was 80 miles off shore at the time of the man's medical incident.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is at Tampa General Hospital after U.S. Coast Guard members rescued him from a commercial fishing boat Thursday.

According to a press release, an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater conducted the rescue while the boat was 80 miles west of Tampa.

Watchstanders were notified by the boat's captain of the man's "critical medical condition" which required him to be brought ashore. The Coast Guard reports the man is stable following the incident.

"Today was a smooth case from all angles," said Lt. Tyler Dewechet, the aircraft commander. "Despite some challenging conditions on scene, the vessel's captain worked great with our crew to provide the best hoisting platform that aided in terrific execution."