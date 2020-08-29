Coast Guard searching for fishing vessel after mayday call from Jacksonville

The Coast Guard said its Jacksonville sector received a mayday call from the vessel at around noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fishing vessel that sent a mayday call while near the St. Johns Inlet in Jacksonville Saturday.

The vessel is operated by Drop Hook Charters, a business in Mayport, according to Coast Guard Captain Mark Vlaun. The Coast Guard's seventh district posted to Twitter about the missing vessel at 4:48 p.m. Its Jacksonville sector received a mayday call from the vessel at around noon.

If you have any information about the missing vessel, call the Coast Guard at 904-714-7561.

