#BREAKING: @USCG crews are searching for a 32-foot Sea Ray named the STINGRAY, with a Florida vin: FL5123HU. The owner/operator is Stuart Bee, a 62 year-old man.



Please contact the Sector #Jacksonville Command Center if with any information regarding Mr. Bee at 904-714-7558. pic.twitter.com/fI7bGSTH0L