The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a North Carolina man who fell from a cruise ship based in Tampa.

Brian Lamonds, 50, went overboard from the Carnival Paradise about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday morning.

“I have been in contact with members of Mr. Lamonds’ family throughout our search efforts and know this is a very difficult and painful time for them,” said Cmdr. David Aldous, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard 7th District. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

Three aircraft and a Coast Guard cutter searched 55 hours over more than 3,000 miles for Lamonds.

