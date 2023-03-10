After two search warrants, a Cherokee woman was discovered to have neglected dozens of animals in her care, and it wasn't the first time.

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — For those who work at the Colbert Animal Shelter, it's been a very difficult couple of weeks. Charles Speegle, County Director for the shelter, was asked to describe the emotions being expressed and one word summed it up...anger. "We're supposed to be a modern society, okay?" Speegle shares. "How do we get to a point where we let this happen? "

After several weeks of investigation, an unthinkable discovery of animal cruelty by a woman who had a history with abuse was found. "She was convicted, I think 2014, 2015 of the same things" Speegle shares. "They removed 120 dogs off her property and so she's back at it again. She received, I think some weekend sentences, some fines and we're going to try to do better than that this time. I'm actually seeking some jail time, serious jail time on these charges."

This case would turn out to be far worse than before. "We've executed two search warrants seized a total on both search warrants of 35 horses, 46 dogs and puppies," Speegle explains. "I have found 28 skeletal remains and the corpses of dead horses on the property and in two dead dogs. '

The shelter is now looking to care for these animals. "We'll reach out to our reputable animal rescues to come in and help us with the animals, get them to safety, get medical care, immediate medical care," Speegle shares. With the magnitude of this case, the shelter itself needs assistance. "We're going through a lot of copy paper and a lot of ink and toner folders because I've had to make duplicates," Speegle shares. "We now have 35 equines. it's going to be in our care and I'm going to have a hefty vet bill taking care of these animals."