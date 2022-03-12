Cold-weather shelters to open Saturday across Tampa Bay region

Temperatures on Sunday will start off cold with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As counties across the Tampa Bay region brace for lower temperatures this weekend, many will open cold weather shelters Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service predicts that temperatures will drop to or below 40 degrees in many Tampa Bay areas.

Here is a list of shelters opening to help those in need.

Hillsborough County

With limited capacity, Hillsborough County's cold weather shelters program will begin March 12, for the homeless and those who do not have adequate heating.

Hillsborough County has partnered with The Portico, Homeless Helping Homeless and Amazing Love Ministries to provide limited-capacity shelter for those escaping the cold weather.

A list of locations:

The Portico will open at 6 p.m. for adults. It's located at 1001 N. Florida Avenue, Tampa, Florida.

Homeless Helping Homeless opens at 6 p.m. for adults. It's located at 801 E. St. Clair Street, Tampa Florida.

Amazing Love Ministries will open at 6 p.m. It's located at 3304 E. Columbus Drive, Tampa, Florida.

In addition, Metropolitan Ministries will supply a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals and families can call 813-209-1176 to register.

Pasco County

In preparation for extremely cold air expected, Pasco County is also opening sheltering for those in need.

Pasco County and Pasco Homeless are providing shelter on the east side of the county Saturday, March 12. Anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night is urged to call 727-842-8605, ext. 6 to make arrangements by 8 p.m.

Sarasota County

Those in need can go to 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail in North Port, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Another location that will be open is the Salvation Army's Center of Hope, located at 1400 10th Street in Sarasota. Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, dinner will be provided for the guest at 5 p.m., and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

Emergency management officials are issuing a reminder that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours Sunday are advised to layer up and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Fire department officials also advise residents to be careful if they choose to turn on the heat this weekend as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increases during cold weather.