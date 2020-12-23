Cold weather shelters to open in Hillsborough and Pinellas for Christmas

The National Weather Services says temperatures across the Tampa Bay area will go down to 40 degrees or below several nights this week.

Perhaps fitting for Christmas, a cold front is expected to bring down temperatures across the Tampa Bay area to 40 degrees or lower, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of this, cold weather shelters will open in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties to allow people experiencing homelessness to stay warm.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County says shelters will be open with limited capacity from Thursday through Saturday.

Those living in Hillsborough County can go to a congregate shelter or get a three-night voucher at a motel for Thursday through Saturday. The voucher requires pre-registration and a state ID. And, it's first come, first served.

To get a three-night motel voucher, supplied by Metropolitan Ministries, you'll need to call the following numbers and pre-register before 5 p.m. on Dec. 24:

Families and individuals can call 813-209-1176

Plant City residents should call 813-652-8144

Amazing Love Ministries is opening a limited capacity shelter. It is located at 3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa. It will open at 6 p.m. all three days.

Because of COVID-19, everyone who comes to the shelter will be screened upon entry and everyone, including volunteers, will be required to wear a face covering while inside. If you don't have one, one will be given to you.

Dinner and breakfast will be served in single-service containers, the county says.

Also, if organizations are interested in hosting a cold weather shelter, they can contact Julie Watkinson, Community Relations Coordinator, at 813-276-2677 for more information.

You can get more information at the county's website here.

Pinellas County

Cold weather shelters will open in Pinellas County for two days starting Christmas night for those experiencing homelessness who need a warm place to stay.

Most shelters will open around 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Dec. 26, and remain open until about 6 a.m. the following mornings.

Guests at the shelter will be given a hot evening meal and breakfast the following morning.

Depending on weather conditions, shelters may be open additional nights, and guests will be informed if so.

Here are the shelters open across Pinellas County for adults:

Clearwater

MLK Jr Neighborhood Center

1201 Douglas Ave

Clearwater, FL 33755

(813) 951-5632

Note: This shelter opens at 8 p.m.

Pinellas Park

Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7709 61st Street N.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 547-5437

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33706

(727) 544-4551



The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

(727) 823-7811



Salvation Army

1400 4th Street S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 822-4954

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W. Lime Street

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

(727) 937-6837

Families who need a place to stay should call 211 to be placed in a family shelter during the cold nights.

Under current county COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required indoors.

For information about volunteering, visit the county's website here.

