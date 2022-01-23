Cold weather shelters opening Sunday night around Tampa Bay

Parts of the Tampa Bay area will be under a freeze warning starting Sunday night into Monday morning.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is getting its coldest temperatures of the season Sunday night into Monday.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Nature Coast, excluding Coastal Pasco County. The warning will affect Hernando Citrus and inland Pasco Counties.

Additionally, a frost advisory is in effect for Polk, Hardee, Highlands, DeSoto, Coastal Pasco, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee and Inland Sarasota counties.

Tampa Bay area leaders remind people to prepare for cold weather by considering the following:

Do not leave pets outside in the cold weather.

Cover or move plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures.

Consider running pool pumps overnight during freezing temperatures to prevent damage.

With temperatures expected to drop to or near freezing Sunday night into Monday, cold weather shelters are opening around the Tampa Bay area for those who need a warm place to stay.

Hernando County

Individuals who need shelter should contact Jericho Road Ministries for assistance. Social distancing and PPE equipment will be used to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Men's shelter

1090 Mondon Hill Road

Brooksville, FL 34605

Phone: 352-799-2912 ext. 103

Women's shelter 'Mary's House'

1163 Howell Avenue

Brooksville, FL 34601

Phone: 352-799-2912 ext. 109

Hillsborough County

Cold weather shelters will be available to those without a home and those who live in homes without adequate heat, Hillsborough County leaders say.

Some motel vouchers will also be made available, but county leaders say they will be limited due to events happening around Tampa Bay.

Capacity inside shelters will be limited due to COVID-19 and social distancing will be practiced. Everyone who comes into the shelter will be screened before entry.

Face masks will be required inside the shelter. For those who do not have a face mask, one will be provided.

Meals will be provided in single-serve containers.

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL, 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

The county says Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads will have a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

To receive a voucher, people will need to pre-register by calling the numbers below. The deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176.

Individuals and couples without children can call (813) 702-0850.

Pasco County

A cold-weather shelter will open on the east side of the county at 5 p.m. Sunday. It will close at 8 a.m. Monday.

To make shelter arrangements, county leaders say you must contact the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County by 8 p.m.

You can call the following number for more information: 727-842-8905 ext. 6.

Sarasota County

The Center of Hope Salvation Army in Sarasota will open at 7 p.m. as a cold-weather shelter for those in need of a warm place to stay, the City of Sarasota tweeted.

Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

COLD WEATHER SHELTER - With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s, The Center of Hope @SalArmySRQ, 1400 10th St., will open tonight @ 7 pm for those in need of shelter. pic.twitter.com/7BS0DTfRV9 — City of Sarasota (@CityofSarasota) January 23, 2022

The City of North Port says a cold-weather shelter will open at 5 p.m. at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, which is near Blue Tequila.

Due to colder temperatures predicted this evening along with a frost advisory, a cold weather shelter is opening at 5 p.m. on January 23 at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail (near Blue Tequila). It will close the following morning. pic.twitter.com/v7AfWJobkY — North Port, Florida (@CityofNorthPort) January 23, 2022