Cold weather shelters prepare for days of frigid temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, the true spirit of Christmas will be felt throughout Tampa Bay in the form of freezing temperatures — but even warmer hearts.

At places like Hyde Park United Methodist Church, they will be amending their normal Christmas services this year to help shelter dozens of people from the cold.

The church had just put out seats for this year’s holiday services. Now they’re stacking them back up to make space.

“Well, we were set up for Christmas Eve now we are setting up for a cold night shelter,” said Vicki Walker, outreach minister at Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

The church is one of Hillsborough County‘s cold weather shelter partners, said Walker.

“So, when it drops below 40°, Hillsborough County declares a cold night shelter. And we are one of their partners. And we will be hosting 80 people sleeping in here,” she said.

That has church staffers scrambling, shifting gears to accommodate what could be four nights of sheltering those seeking refuge from the cold.

The church says right now, they are planning to be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They are keeping an eye on the weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday as well.

They could use some help in the form of around 20 volunteers a night and have set up a system that people can access through the church website.

“We need folks to help with registration. Spending the night. Helping serve a meal. And it’s just a few hours. The ships are in just a few hours for each shift,” Walker said.

For people struggling to keep a roof over their heads, knowing there will be a warm place to spend the next few nights is a godsend.

“I think I would probably make it. I’ve got plenty of blankets and everything, but don’t want to,” Ron Black said. “I don’t even want to try it.”

“Yes, it’s a blessing,” said Rosa Valdes, seeking shelter from the cold. “It’s a blessing.”

“Well, I thank them,” Arthur Hembree said. “This is their space, and they’re sharing that with us. And I appreciate that and I’m grateful for it.”

Church workers say with the affordable housing crisis, they know many people don’t have a place to stay.

“Now, it’s freezing cold,” Walker said. “Where are they supposed to spend Christmas? We’re happy to open our doors to them.”

In fact, church workers don’t see it as a holiday disruption, but as more of an opportunity to share the true spirit of the season.