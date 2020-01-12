Cold weather shelters to open in Pinellas County

As temps drop down to the low 40s Tuesday into Wednesday, those who need it can find warmth and shelter overnight.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Sure, temperatures in the 40s don't sound too cold, but here in Florida and in the Tampa Bay area, it is.

To help those in need stay warm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the Pinellas County Homeless Leadership Alliance and Learning Empowered will open cold weather shelters starting at 6 p.m.

Most shelters will open between 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and guests will be accepted all night. Shelters will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The following are shelters for adults:

Clearwater

Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center

1201 Douglas Ave.

Clearwater, 33755

Capacity: 50-60

Note: this is a one-time only shelter location for Clearwater. Hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. N.

St. Petersburg, 33706

(727) 544-4551

Capacity: 50



Salvation Army

1400 4th Street S.

St. Petersburg, 33705

Phone: (727) 822-4954

Capacity: 25

Hours are 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue N.

St. Petersburg, 33713

(727) 823-7811

Capacity: 12





Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

7790 61st Street N

Pinellas Park, 33781

Phone (727) 547-5437

Capacity: 50



Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

111 W Lime Street

Tarpon Springs, 34689

Phone: (727) 937-6837

Capacity: 30-35

Families with Children

County leaders say families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.

What other people are reading right now: