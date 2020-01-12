x
Cold weather shelters to open in Pinellas County

As temps drop down to the low 40s Tuesday into Wednesday, those who need it can find warmth and shelter overnight.
Credit: stock image

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Sure, temperatures in the 40s don't sound too cold, but here in Florida and in the Tampa Bay area, it is. 

To help those in need stay warm overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, the Pinellas County Homeless Leadership Alliance and Learning Empowered will open cold weather shelters starting at 6 p.m. 

Most shelters will open between 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and guests will be accepted all night. Shelters will close at 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

The following are shelters for adults: 

Clearwater

Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center
1201 Douglas Ave.
Clearwater, 33755
Capacity: 50-60
Note: this is a one-time only shelter location for Clearwater. Hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, 33706
(727) 544-4551
Capacity: 50

Salvation Army
1400 4th Street S.
St. Petersburg, 33705
Phone: (727) 822-4954
Capacity: 25
Hours are 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue N.
St. Petersburg, 33713
(727) 823-7811
Capacity: 12

Pinellas Park

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
7790 61st Street N
Pinellas Park, 33781
Phone (727) 547-5437
Capacity: 50

Tarpon Springs
Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
111 W Lime Street
Tarpon Springs, 34689
Phone: (727) 937-6837
Capacity:  30-35

Families with Children

County leaders say families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters. 

