Cold weather shelters opening Monday around the Bay area ahead of temperature drop

Hillsborough and Sarasota counties will be opening one shelter each.

TAMPA, Fla. — Cold weather shelters will be opening Monday night around Tampa Bay.

Local temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s for parts of the Bay area overnight. A freeze warning has been issued for Citrus and Hernando Counties.

Sarasota and Hillsborough counties have already announced they will be providing locations for people without homes or anyone without adequate heat to stay warm. We will update the following county-by-county shelter list as more announcements are made.

Hillsborough County

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Drive in Tampa

Opens at 5 p.m. for adults

This one cold weather shelter will open at a limited capacity on Jan. 18, in an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone coming to the shelter will be screened before entry and required to wear a face covering inside. Face masks will be provided to those who need them.

Dinner and breakfast will be served in single-use containers.

Motel Option

Metropolitan Ministries and Tampa Crossroads are offering a limited number of single-night motel vouchers to people who need to stay warm. You must pre-register by calling one of the numbers below. The deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Individuals and families can call 813-209-1056

Individuals and couples without children can call 813-402-8871

Sarasota County

The Salvation Army - Center of Hope

1400 10th Street in Sarasota

Opens in the evening on Jan. 18

Dinner served at 5 p.m.; Facility formally opens at 7 p.m. (after the meal)

Breakfast at 5:30 a.m.