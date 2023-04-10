30 hospitalized after Maryland bus crash

The crash involved a University of Maryland bus and happened in the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Dozens of people were hurt when a University of Maryland bus crashed in Prince George's County on Wednesday morning, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

A call came in about a bus crash around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard.

The crash forced all lanes of traffic in the area to close.

Police told WUSA9 that 56 people were on the bus at the time of the crash, and 30 of them were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately known what led the bus to crash into a light pole.

Update to Balt Ave/University Blvd bus collision: 56 passengers onboard a UMD Charter Bus into light pole. 30 total patients transported w/minor injuries. 26 patient refusals. @PGPDNews & @UMPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/nsJVmJxcf2 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 4, 2023

Traffic delays were expected during the investigation.