College Park police said officer Morris is at home recovering after he suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A College Park Police officer was hit by a teen driving a stolen SUV on Saturday near a metro Atlanta hotel, but said he "refused" to use his weapon on him.

The police department said officer Ivory Morris was one of the officers that responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Southport Drive at 2 a.m.

He was working part-time near the hotel at the time, they said.

When officers arrived, a teen inside the SUV struck officer Morris and another teen, who was believed to be involved in the theft, and drove away.

Morris' supervisor Sgt. Jean said: "Morris and the teen looked into each other's eyes and he made the conscious decision not to use lethal force."

The teen who was hit is recovering from a shattered pelvis.

Authorities said they believe the teens were allegedly planning to steal cars from the hotel parking lot. They said they also believe the teens may be affiliated to a gang.

Police said they have identified the teen driver, but he is not in custody yet. No suspects have been arrested.