Video shows officers did not initially realize suspect was in patrol car hit by train

9NEWS has obtained police body camera footage and dashboard camera video showing when a train collided with a Platteville Police cruiser that had a suspect inside.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Videos released Friday by the Platteville and Fort Lupton police departments indicate that officers were not initially aware that a suspect was in the patrol vehicle that was hit by a train while parked on the train tracks.

The Fort Lupton Police Department released a video that is eight minutes long and contains edited portions of clips after 9NEWS filed a records request. The full clip that was provided can be viewed below in its entirety.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez suffered numerous broken bones when the patrol car belonging to Platteville Police was hit by the train on Sept. 16 near U.S. 85 and County Road 36. The video released Friday shows she was in the car for about two minutes before the car was hit.

Video also shows a Platteville officer and a Fort Lupton officer looking through her truck as the train horn can be heard blaring. As it gets closer, one of the officers realizes the patrol car is on the tracks and begins yelling.

> Content warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

Some of the video released shows the moments when police pulled over Rios-Gonzales, who was a suspect in an earlier road rage call, and placed her in the police patrol car on the tracks.

In that portion of the video, Rios-Gonzales appears to comply with officers' requests and respectfully answers their questions.

The released video also shows officers searching her vehicle. At one point, it's noted that a "round" is found near the driver's side door and a gun holster is found in the vehicle. Just before the video provided to 9NEWS ends, an officer searching the vehicle is heard saying, "There's your gun."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said an officer with the Platteville Police Department found the vehicle and stopped it near U.S. 85 and County Road 36. Rios-Gonzalez stopped just beyond the railroad tracks, and the patrol officer stopped behind it on the tracks.

Two Fort Lupton officers arrived, CBI said, and the officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop. They detained Rios-Gonzalez on suspicion of felony menacing and put her in the back of the Platteville Police car, according to CBI.

>The video below is the entire 8-minute clip that was provided to 9NEWS by the Fort Lupton Police Department. Police have indicated there are nine videos totaling 21 hours of footage that their officers recorded on police body camera and dashboard camera video.

Later Friday, the Platteville Police Department released a nearly three-minute video clip taken from the body camera footage of its officer who responded to the call and parked his patrol car on the train tracks.

There is no audio for the first minute of the clip. The video shows the Platteville officer and a Fort Lupton officer clearing the suspect's truck before a train horn is heard. The horn is blaring for about 10 seconds before the officers realize the patrol vehicle is parked on the train tracks. About two seconds after that, it appears the train slammed into the patrol car and is pushing it down the tracks.

About 20 seconds later, the Platteville officer is heard saying, "Hey, was she in there?"

He moves closer to the Fort Lupton officer and repeats himself, saying, "Was she in there? Was she in there? Was she in there?"

The Fort Lupton officer replies, "Oh my God, yes she was."

She immediately radios for medical assistance. Both officers run toward the crash scene, but the clip ends before they arrive.

>The video below is the entire clip that was provided to 9NEWS by the Platteville Police Department. It contains language that some people may find offensive.

The Platteville officer was placed on paid leave during the investigation. The Fort Lupton Police Department has not answered questions about the current status of its officers.