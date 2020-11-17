Columbus Zoo to welcome 3 mountain lion cubs rescued from California wildfires

Three mountain lion cubs will soon arrive at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Captain Cal and two sister cubs, unrelated to the male cub, will be arriving in the coming weeks from the Oakland Zoo.
According to the Columbus Zoo, firefighters in California named the male cub “Captain Cal” when they found him severely burned, limping down a burned-out road in Redding. He is now fully recovered 47 days after he was rushed to Oakland Zoo’s veterinary hospital by the California Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Joining Captain Cal at the Columbus Zoo are two female cubs, who were orphaned by the August Complex fire.
The zoo says after a mandatory quarantine period, and once the cubs are medically cleared, the team hopes to introduce the cubs to the 17-year-old female mountain lion, Jessie. The zoo's Animal Care team says that she has a sweet disposition toward other mountain lions.