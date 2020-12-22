Columbus Zoo welcomes third giraffe calf born this year

The Animal Care team said the calf, named Sammie, born to 9-year-old mother Digi, appears to be strong and alert.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a female Masai giraffe calf was born on Dec. 9 in the Heart of Africa region.

This is the third giraffe calf to be born in Columbus this year. Zuri gave birth to a male calf, Ralph, on June 28 and Jana welcomed a female calf, Schaefer, on Aug. 26.

The father of all three calves born at the zoo this year is 10-year-old Enzi.

Twenty-three giraffes have been born at the Columbus Zoo over the course of its history.

The Animal Care team said the calf, named Sammie, born to 9-year-old mother Digi, appears to be strong and alert. The calf was already full standing and nursing shortly after birth.

Sammie is the second calf for Digi, who previously gave birth to a female calf at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016.

Ralph and Schaefer made their public debuts this summer and continue to be doing well.