TAMPA, Fla. — Even with all the new home construction around town, it can be tough for the average person in Hillsborough County to find quality housing at an affordable price.

"It's bad. It's hard to find a place to live that you can afford,” said Patricia Cobb. “When you go to apply, they tell you they have a three-, four-year waiting list."

The problem has become so dire across the county that Hillsborough County commissioners plan to work $10 million into the annual budget to support affordable housing initiatives across the county.

“When we invest in our infrastructure and housing, typically that means we have more property taxes coming in, more sales taxes coming in. Lots of other fees and resources that are stimulating the economy that helps us make that commitment to housing,” said District 7 Commissioner Kimberly Overman.

Cobb said that commitment is long overdue.

"More and more people going to be on the streets if they don't do something soon. So, it is very needed."

Overman said the board will figure out where the money will come from during when it plans out its next budget in June.

“We've got to look at where the monies are coming in and where they're going out, and we'll find a slot for the $10 million dollars,” she said.

Board Chairman Les Miller said he supports the initiative, but his concern is an imminent economic downturn that would force the board to reallocate the funds elsewhere.

However, Overman said tackling affordable housing can alleviate the effects of a downturn should one happen.

“If we have that kind of emergency, it’s largely going to have to do with the housing. So, we’re going to do what we have to do to be able to help, but clearly, if there is no economy here, we're going to have a bigger problem about whether or not we’re providing housing,” she said. “Recessions come and go. Markets ebb and flow ... but frequently, if we plan well enough … the recession will have less of an impact."

If all goes as planned, the $10 million will be allocated for the 2019-20 budget.



