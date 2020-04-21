OLDSMAR, Fla. — Bill Weber wanted to help. He asked neighbors to join in by contributing what they could to feed workers in the ER at Mease Countryside Hospital.

“How can I contribute? What can I do?” said Bill.

He posted on Nextdoor and neighbors responded. They started leaving donations outside for Bill to pick up, take to a local restaurant and then take those meals to the ER.

“The community’s involved, a local business is supported and the frontliners are appreciated. So, I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said.

He delivered the first meal to feed about 50 workers on April 10 and every day since has dropped off something. Some days it’s lunch, other days it’s dinner. All of it comes from Eve’s Family Restaurant in Oldsmar.

“We have to stay together. I’m anxious to reopen and enjoy everyone coming in here like they always did,” said Eve Falso.

Bill always posts a picture after delivering so that neighbors can see what he does.

“When you’re wearing a mask, you don’t get to see people’s facial expressions, so I’m really happy because I get to see their eyes every day and they’re really, really happy when we help them out,” he said.

It turns out the effort isn’t just feeding the frontline. Bill finds it’s also food for the soul.

“Some people haven’t left their house since March 10, a long time. I keep a little folding chair in the trunk of my car because I’ve learned some people just want the human connection, so I’ll unfold my chair sit on the front porch and talk to them for a little while,” he said.

He says it’s people coming together on all fronts and has since created a GoFundMe to allow others to get involved and give back. He and Eve say any money that’s leftover when this all ends will be used for a get together at Eve’s to celebrate frontline workers in-person.

Sharon in Harbor Palms wanted to let others know what Bill was doing. She shared his efforts with Courtney Robinson on Nextdoor. Courtney’s looking to share the positive stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Click here to see and comment on Courtney’s Nextdoor posts.

