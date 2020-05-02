TAMPA, Fla. — Cashing in on code fines is a lucrative way for cities to generate income, but it’s often at the cost of the most vulnerable neighbors.

However, one West Tampa community group took a unique approach to help a woman hold onto her property after code fines and dilapidation forced her to demolish a family home. Urban Progress Alliance worked with Dorothy Limehouse and city officials to clear up the fines and then got the property rezoned with plans to build a community garden on the lot.

"When it comes to grocery stores, a lot of the times, in blighted communities like this, they're a little bit too far out of range, so a lot of our people are subjected to going to the corner stores and various other sources of food, which usually have a low nutritional value,” said Andre Hill Jr., operations manager for the Urban Progress Alliance. “So, what we want to do is teach our people in the community how to grow their own food and how to be self-sufficient."



Hill said UPA helped Limehouse demolish the property for about 70 percent of the market rate. The group also assisted with corrective title work to ensure she remained the owner of the property and was eligible for any possible city assistance.

Additionally, because the area is gentrifying and developers are often looking to buy residents out of their homes to redevelop at higher profits, the group says keeping the property in Limehouse's name was important.

"All they're trying to do is get your property from you for the lowest amount possible so that they can come in, redevelop it,” said Ana Jones, UPA secretary. "Be careful. Make sure that you're having these conversations within your families. Who owns what?... This is how you generate generational wealth…by keeping these things in your family.”



