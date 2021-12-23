NICU babies sport Christmas sweaters at Community Hospital North

INDIANAPOLIS — 'Tis the season for ugly Christmas sweaters, and students at a Brownsburg elementary school helped make sure babies in the NICU at Community Hospital North didn't miss out on the fun.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Delaware Trail Elementary School made the costumes with the help of art teacher Suzanne Rietdorf. In addition to the sweaters, the students made sweater ornaments that said "a special gift of warmth and joy" on the back for the hospital.