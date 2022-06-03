Competitive llama show hosted at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

The show lasted two days and folks even traveled from the Carolinas to enter the competition.

PERRY, Ga. — You've heard of horse shows and dog shows but have you heard of llama shows?

On Saturday, llama lovers brought their fluffy friends to the Georgia National Fairgrounds to see who would reign supreme.

The Southern States Llama Association hosted its 2022 Hillbilly Hoedown.

"They need like a nice high tail set but you also want them up right so the head needs to be up, the neck need to come up out of the shoulder, so they're judging all of that together to see what has the best package out there," Cathie Kindler said.

"Llamas, once they're trained and really worked with they're incredibly sweet and they can be the best companion like a dog. Once you make a bond with them for sure and they all have different personalities," Allie Justice said.

