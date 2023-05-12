Concrete pour at 400 Central could have traffic impacts

Hundreds of trucks are expected to arrive at around 7 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers in downtown St. Pete could see traffic congestion as hundreds of cement trucks pour concrete Friday night for The Residences at 400 Central.

From 7 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 13, drivers and people walking in the area can expect to see the 650 concrete trucks prepared to lay the foundation. It's expected to be the "largest-ever continuous pour of concrete for a non-government project in the city’s history."

More than two million pounds of concrete will be delivered, and the foundation will be reinforced with more than five million pounds of steel.

Areas in the downtown area that could see impacts include roads traveling east and west along Central Avenue and 1st Avenue and north and along south 4th and 5th Street.

Lane closures are not expected, however, some could be blocked or congested as trucks drive to and from the construction site.

The city of St. Pete is working with the developer for The Residences at 400 Central to help alleviate any inconveniences.

“This is an exciting step in the construction of this wonderful project,” John Catsimatidis Sr., founder of Red Apple Real Estate and principal of the company that is sponsoring the development of The Residences at 400 Central, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the expert staff at the City of St. Petersburg who helped to coordinate the foundation pour.

The Residences at 400 Central is anticipated to be the tallest residential condominium on Florida's Gulf Coast when it's finished in early 2025. Altogether, there will be 301 luxury condominiums plus Class A office space, ground-level restaurants, shops and cafes.