Congressman Vern Buchanan honors family of fallen Bradenton soldier

Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-Florida) paid respects to a fallen Bradenton soldier at an emotional private ceremony on Monday.

Army Specialist Nicholas Panipinto died in a training accident at Camp Humphreys in South Korea in 2019 when his vehicle overturned during a road test.

After her son's tragic crash, Panipinto’s mother, Kimberly Weaver, worked with Buchanan to push for military training reforms in Congress.

Buchanan amended the National Defense Authorization Act to require the Department of Defense to examine emergency response capabilities and services at U.S. military bases. The law also requires the DOD to report the potential benefits of requiring bases to have functioning MedEvac helicopters and fully-stocked military ambulances to Congress.

On Monday, the congressman presented the family with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.

“Specialist Panipinto will live on in our hearts as we continue to fight for military training reforms. I know how much these reforms mean to Nick’s family and I will work to ensure that no other family has to endure similar heartache," Buchanan said.

Weaver thanked Buchanan for honoring her son for his service and sacrifice.

“The thought of the American flag proudly waving over the Capitol in honor of our Nicholas is deeply moving," she said.