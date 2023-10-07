The baby girls were conjoined at the abdomen and shared liver issues when they were born at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women on March 1.

HOUSTON — After four months in the neonatal intensive care unit and a complex six-hour surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, conjoined twins Ella Grace and Eliza Faith Fuller are going home.

Parents Sandy and Jesse Fuller, from Center, Texas, said it's the answer to months of prayers.

"I think you can look at them and see God's goodness and just how kind he's been to us because they are true miracles since day one," Sandy said.

"Super excited, it's hard to express into words just how excited we are," Jesse said. "It's been 134 days so the feelings are overwhelming."

Dad admitted it's going to be a little chaotic getting used to being home with the twins and their big sister.

Mom said Ella is "sassy with a little bit of drama" and Eliza is more laid-back but they're both sweet, happy babies.

'Incredibly rare and very high-risk'

The Fullers learned their twins were conjoined during a routine ultrasound in Sandy's second trimester.

"Noone's really expecting their children to be conjoined when they have twins and when they find that out, that's really scary and they have so many unknowns," Clinical Nurse Specialist Isa Baruah said.

Sandy said their faith has guided them through the entire journey.

"When I found out they were going to be conjoined, I trusted God's plan. I knew if he was going to work it out all the way to the end," she said.

The Fullers were referred to Texas Children’s Fetal Center, one of the few hospitals in the U.S. that specializes in the treatment and separation of conjoined twins.

“Conjoined twin pregnancies are incredibly rare and very high-risk," explained Dr. Roopali Donepudi who led the delivery team.

When Ella and Eliza were delivered by cesarean section on March 1, they were conjoined at the abdomen and they shared liver issues. Born at 35 weeks, each weighed an estimated five pounds and 10 ounces.

They spent more than three months in the NICU before they were ready for the next huge step.

The big day: Separation surgery

Before the babies were taken back for surgery on June 14, Sandy and Jesse spent time with them and then the family held hands and prayed with the surgical team.

Following months of preparation, the twins were successfully separated by a team that included seven surgeons, four anesthesiologists, four surgical nurses, and two surgical technicians.

Dr. Alice King a pediatric surgeon with TCH and Baylor, led the team.

“Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born,” King said. “From conducting simulations of the procedure to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza.”

'Excellent progress'

Sandy and Jesse held their baby daughters separately for the first time just three days after the surgery.

Before leaving the hospital, they thanked everyone there for treating them "like family."

“Texas Children’s Hospital was a place of comfort and hope for our family,” Sandy said. “From the beginning to the end, we were guided, informed and comforted. We are so grateful God put some of the best doctors and nurses in our lives to give our girls the best chance at life."

The twins' remarkable recovery surpassed all expectations.

"Ella and Eliza continued to make excellent progress toward healing, growing and returning home just four weeks after separation," TCH said in a statement.