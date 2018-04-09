A crane sliced an Orlando home in half on Tuesday.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Lower Park Road in the city's Baldwin Park neighborhood.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, nobody was hurt in the incident.

An Orlando police officer said the construction company that was operating the crane has dispatched two other cranes to lift up the one on the house.

Authorities estimate it could take all afternoon to remove the crane from the house.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP